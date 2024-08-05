Jenna Dewan captures heartwarming moments of son Callum with baby sister

Jenna Dewan documented her son Callum’s day with her baby sister.



The 43-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted sweet snaps of her younger kids to her stories.

The proud mother spent some quality time with her children and shared it with her followers.

In the series of photos, the first snap showcased Dewan’s baby daughter Rhiannon and 4-year-old son Callum together.

The following photo featured Callum lying beside his little sister.

Dewan captioned the photo of Callum and Rhiannon by writing, “Cutest big bro.”

After a while, the Rookie star posted an adorable picture of Callum all snuggled in his older sister Everly’s bed.



She wrote on the picture, He asked to go in her room and I’m pretty sure he’s missing his big sis."

For those unversed, Dewan gave birth to her third child Rhiannon in June and shares her and Callum with her fiance Steve Kazee.

Moreover, she also shares her 11-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Canning Tatum.