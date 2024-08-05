Bobby Norris showcases his recovery from latest surgical procedure

Towie star Bobby Norris seems to be recovering from his latest surgical procedure as he takes to Instagram to share an upbeat video on Sunday.



In this regards, the reality star filmed himself in bed with a chin bandage and wore a compression west.

As far as the video is concerned, Bobby seemed to be in good spirits as he told his followers he was desperate to fly to Dubai to try pistachio chocolate.

Moreover, he filmed himself while boarding the tube with a suitcase before quipping that he couldn't jet off as he had his radio show to record.

It is pertinent to mention that according to Daily Mail, Bobby was forced to deny he has had “gender reassignment” as he hit back at trolls on Instagram, a week ago as well.

Additionally, the former Towie star, who travelled abroad for an unknown operation, stated in a video that he is “not transitioning” and he “loves being a man.”

He began at length by admitting in front of the fans, “I’ve seen several comments saying that I am going through gender reassignment surgery and that I’m transitioning. So I want to come on here to say it’s absolute fake news. Firstly, if I was to undergo a procedure like that I would assume that you would first get the beard off.”

Furthermore, Bobby also stated, “If you’re going to go to the effort of everything else coming off, surely the beard’s coming off first. I don’t know. But I am a man, I love being a man and I’m not transitioning.”

Regarding this, fans were quick to take to the comment section by saying that it is "no ones business" what surgery he has had done and others were shocked by the comments.