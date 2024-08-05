Jenny Slate confesses real-life bond with Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate have formed a great bond while filming It Ends With Us.

On Sunday, Blake Lively and Jenny Slate sat with ET's Rachel Smith in an interview and the co-stars confessed they have created a deeply grounded relationship.

While promoting the romantic movie, It Ends With Us, Lively shared kind words for Slate and said, "I love Jenny so much, She's just full of love and light, but she's also deeply grounded.”

Lively and Jenny also revealed that they hold the same workaholic traits, and continued by saying, "We love our work and we take it very very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work.”

During the interview, Slate also confessed that on set she admired Lively and said, “I deeply fell in love with her. Obviously, I have admired Blake for so long... [she's] so fresh, so detail oriented, so prepared -- knowing, like, what page on the script things occurred on. [She's a] deeply trustworthy person who is also willing to share. We had long talks; I was never expecting to have the off-set experience that I had.”

She concluded by sharing her future intentions for her co-worker and added, “I was really eager to work with Blake, but to really make a friend and someone who is so capable in so many ways -- like, just like a genuine winner... I'm just so grateful for this sweet person."

It Ends With Us is scheduled to release on August 9, 2024.