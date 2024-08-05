 
Big shock as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hire no divorce lawyers

Reports suggest Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck going for a split sans divorce lawyers

August 05, 2024

On the brink of a rumoured split, it was reported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not hire lawyers for divorce instead they trusted their business managers to hash out the details.

Along with this, the duo are no longer on speaking terms and that is making the proceedings of separation slow, insiders say.

They also pointed the extent of non-communication between them was such that they did not even talk on the phone. 

Amid this situation, the tipster tattled to TMZ that the pair have been working through interlocutors to offload their lavish mansion in Beverly Hills, which they jointly bought in 2023.

On the other hand, sources spill the beans on the reason the Oscar winner shifted to his new home in Los Angeles.

"Ben wanted to be closer to Jennifer Garner and their kids to make co-parenting easier," they spilled to ET.

"It’s been a hard time for him, but he’s continuing to make his well-being and his family a priority."

