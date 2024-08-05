Taylor Swift continues to dominate charts with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'

Taylor Swift has once again dominated the Billboard 200 with her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

As per Variety, the pop-star’s latest album, which she released in April 2024, has once again declared the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200, marking 13th nonconsecutive week at the top with the same album.

Her 11th album dominated the charts throughout first 12 weeks until Eminem released his The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace) in July, 2024.

The album briefly fell to the leading spot for two weeks before her album reclaimed the top position.

It gained 71,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending August 1, as reported by Luminate.

Before Eminem, Swift's album broke the record previously set by Whitney Houston’s Whitney for the most initial consecutive weeks at Number 1 by a female artist.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s album included around 16 songs such as Fortnight, The Tortured Poets Department, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, Down Bad, So Long, London, The Alchemy, and Clara Bow.