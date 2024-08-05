Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'excited' to balance work amid Justin's money issues

Hailey Bieber is successfully balancing her career and pregnancy.



The Rhodes founder becomes the new face of YSL Beauty's Libre Flowers and Flames perfume.

As Hailey is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, she expressed her excitement to be part of the child especially during this special period in her life.

"I'm excited to be one of the women representing this generation and to be a part of this project during such a special time in my life," Hailey said according to Bang Premiere.

She added, "This project allows us to show the strengths in self-ownership, confidence, and diversity. I’m very happy to be a part of it."

Notably, this comes amid recent reports of tension in the Bieber household.

Insiders have revealed that the Baby hitmaker is reportedly unhappy with Hailey's high spending habits.

"Hailey is a serious high spender," insiders noted, adding that her lavish expenditures have made Justin "miserable."

Despite these issues, another source revealed that the couple is "feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date."