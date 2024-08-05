'Yellowstsone' star Luke Grimes, wife Bianca Rodrigues make HUGE announcement

Luke Grimes married Bianca Rodrigues in 2018

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes are expecting a baby together.

Announcing the joyful news, Bianca took to Instagram to share a photo of herself which featured her silhouette in a mirror and showed her bump.

"Can't wait to meet you little one (heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

Luke, 40, married Bianca in November 2018. He gushed about his marriage last year in an interview with USA TODAY.

"I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," he gushed. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here.”

The same year, he also credited the NBC sitcom The Office for teaching his wife English.

Starring in Happiness for Beginners alongside The Office alum Ellie Kemper, he said: "She moved to the States without knowing a word of English. And when I met her, she had only lived here for two years, but she spoke beautiful, fluent English. I was like, 'How did you learn it so fast?' And she said, 'I watched The Office with subtitles.' "