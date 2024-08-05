Pakistani superstars Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali wow American fans

Pakistani actors Yumna Zaidi (left) and Wahaj Ali take the stage during a show in Dallas, Texas, in this undated still taken from a video. — Reporter

DALLAS: Tere Bin co-stars Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali are currently touring America, meeting fans in different states. The duo recently appeared face-to-face with fans at a show in Dallas, Texas, answering their questions directly.



The event, organised by Hiba Entertainment, was a huge success, with fans going crazy for the Pakistani superstars.

The show featured renowned artiste Nasir as the host, while emerging Pakistani singers Rafi Asrar and Natasha Baig mesmerised the audience with their musical talents. Fans swayed to Pakistani songs.

During the event, and the duo discussed their experiences with falling in love. They shared their take on falling in love.



While narrating a Tere Bin dialogue about falling in love, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star said, "I don’t think you fall in love only once in a lifetime. You can fall in love at any time in life; there is no limit to love."

Both artists shared their success stories and answered questions from the audience.

Zaidi expressed her gratitude to the attendees, while Wahaj Ali praised the Pakistani community in America for their love and support.

Nasir Siddiqui, the promoter, thanked the South Asian community, especially the Pakistani community, for their trust and support.

Rehan Siddiqui, a well-known American performer, commended the community's trust in Pakistani performers, encouraging continued support for entertainment promoters.

Kamal Siddiqui, speaking to the media, highlighted the success of Pakistani superstars in America, citing Zaidi and Ali.