Meghan Markle, Prince Harry happy to ‘damage' royals despite cancer crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of ill intentions against the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently played clips from their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview during a recent chat with CBS, are called out for their lack of responsibility towards the Royal name.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: "The way they are using a clip from an interview which did so much harm to the royal family.

"I don't believe that at a time like this, with King Charles and the Princess of Wales seriously ill, the Sussexes should bring in matters which deal with or are linked to their rift with the royal family.

They add: "What Meghan said in the CBS interview about the issues and her mental healthand the fact that she felt suicidal is a very very serious charge to lay against the royal family.

"If you want a relationship of any sort and you give interviews of this sort that bring up memories that will undoubtedly damage the institution, clearly you won't get it.

The expert noted: “It doesn't look like either of them want to bridge that gap or mend that rift."