‘Concerned’ Prince Harry unable to find way to King Charles

Prince Harry has been unable to meet with King Charles since their last meeting in February, which occurred after the monarch’s cancer became public.



According to royal expert and author, Christopher Andersen, the Duke of Sussex has been attempting to reconnect with the monarch but his efforts have been unsuccessful.

During his May visit to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Harry tried to meet with King Charles but was surprised after he declined to meet him citing packed schedule.

More recently, the Duke was excluded from the Balmoral vacation list. Now, Andersen tells Fox News Digital that Queen Camilla persuaded Charles not to see Harry.

"Harry is obviously very concerned about his father’s cancer battle, and there is no doubt he would prefer to check in on the king more frequently," said Andersen.

He added, "But Camilla and others in Charles’ tight circle have convinced the king that it is not in his best interest to once again be sucked into the whole ‘Harry and Meghan mess.’ They want the king to focus on regaining his own health."

This comes after a friend of Harry told People Magazine that Harry’s “calls go unanswered” whenever he calls Charles to inquire about his health.

"At the end of the day, you can't undo bloodlines," the friend added. "He's not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He's asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk."