Kate Middleton forces King Charles to change royal rules for her and kids?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly forced King Charles to change some rules for her and her kids as she focuses on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



According to a report by Hello magazine, Robert Jobson, the author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, describes how Kate Middleton is carving out her royal role on her own terms.

Speaking to the outlet, Jobson claimed, “With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do.

"That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world.”

The royal expert further said, “But I think she realizes that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

About Kate Middleton’s priorities amid her cancer battle, the royal expert believes the future queen is right to prioritise her private and family life.

He said, “She's very calm. She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health.

"You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.

"Her children are very, very young. This is a time she won't get back again.”

"The difference between her and other people is that, in your career, you may have different phases. With her career, it's only going to get more and more official," Jobson added.