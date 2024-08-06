Duchess Sophie gets emotional as Britain break world record to win Olympic Gold

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie got emotional as she was seen wiping away tears last night as Team GB's cyclists stormed to a world record time in the women's team sprint.



Britain stormed to the first track cycling gold of the Paris Olympics in the women´s team sprint on Monday, with the world record shattered five times in the session.

The trio of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant surged around the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in a new world best of 45.186sec to beat New Zealand, with Germany earning bronze.

It was the first gold for Britain in the event since it was added to the Olympic programme at London in 2012.

Sophie, who is patron of the British Cycling Federation, was in the building at France's National Velodrome as the trio swept to glory.

She was spotted beaming and wiping away tears of joy - in the stands.

Later, the royal family shared Sophie’s video wherein she is seen celebrating the win.

The video was posted with caption, “A huge congratulations to Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant from your very proud Patron!.”



