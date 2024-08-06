Zendaya, Robert Pattinson could lead in 'The Drama'

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in talks for A24's new film 'The Drama'

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are reportedly in talks for a new film, The Drama.

The project, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, is set to be produced by A24, according to Bang Premiere.

This collaboration between Borgli and A24 comes after his previous work on the Nicolas Cage comedy Dream Scenario.

The Drama will be produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone through their production company, Square Peg.

While the specific details about the plot of the film is kept secret, the film is rumoured to center around romance.

Zendaya has been busy with her recent film Challengers, where she played the role of tennis prodigy-turned-coach.

The Dune actress initially admitted feeling nervous about her tennis skills but she used her dance background to approach tennis as a form of choreography.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson, famed for his role in Twilight Saga and The Batman, is expected to bring his unique talent to The Drama.