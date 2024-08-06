Blake Lively makes shocking revelation about work and personal life

Blake Lively admitted that sometimes she finds it difficult to manage the guilt that comes with having to prioritize work over family time.

The It Ends With Us actress shares the "art of balancing personal life with work life," while admitting that she is unable to split her time evenly.

In this regards, the mom of four told Entertainment Tonight during an interview with her co-star Jenny Slate, “We love our work and we take it very, very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work.”

According to Page Six, the Gossip Girl alum recounted by saying, “But who we are is defined by our personal lives so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once.”

As per the publication, despite her and Reynolds’ hectic schedule, the couple have managed to find a solution that works for them as in February, the Age of Adaline star unveiled that the pair have decided not to work at the same time so that they could prioritize their personal lives.



It is worth mentioning that in 2020, Ryan Reynolds admitted during an interview with Access Hollywood, “We don’t split up. Like, I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place, and we just all go together.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lively shares daughters James, Inez, and Betty, as well as 1-year-old son Olin with husband Ryan Reynolds, whom she got married in 2012.