Ryan Reynolds says Dafne Keen 'shines her light' in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

August 06, 2024

Ryan Reynolds didn't shy from showering his admiration for Dafne Keen as she returned as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine.

On Tuesday, Reynolds took to Instagram to praise Keen's performance in his latest film.

Reynolds described Keen's return as a "pinch me moment" and highlighted the significance of her character.

Sharing series of behind-the-scenes photos from the Deadpool & Wolverine filming, Reynolds penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "When @dafnekeen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie."

The actor continued, "Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment. It stands on the shoulders of the Logan film which is both a masterpiece and a giant."

"@slevydirect and I have been living with her every day in the edit and sound mix throughout a pretty relentless post production. Even three days ago as we went through the film’s gag reel… I still get geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses," Reynolds explained.

He expressed his excitement saying, "I’m SO happy folks all around the world have been carried away to a better place by Dafne and @thehughjackman and their unbelievable performances."

This heartfelt tribute comes after Keen's recent reflection on her role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a recent interview, she appreciated how the team had considered her input and maintained continuity while exploring new facets of her story.

