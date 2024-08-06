Victoria Beckham on hubby David: 'I am still in love with him'

David and Victoria Beckham are the power couple of the industry and despite over two decades together their love still remains stronger than ever.



During an interview with Vogue Australia, the ex-Spice Girl said about her partner since 1999, "I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met."

The mother-of-four continued, "I said to (David) last night -- and the kids -- after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me," adding, "It's really important that the children see that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria opened up about her life when she had to deal with the kids without much external support to know where her children were almost grown up.

"Now myself and David are in the next chapter," the designer noted. "Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, and we’re super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together."