Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West, Bianca Censori controversy

As controversy about Kanye West and Bianca Censori simmered about the alleged control, a source close to Kim Kardashian spoke out on the matter.



Expressing seemingly her views to Closer magazine, the insider said The Kardashian star “genuinely pities” her. “She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked."

Not stopping there, the mole squealed the reality star believes Kanye is “acting like a puppeteer”, and “forcing” Bianca to wear skimpy outfits in public.

Earlier reports say Ye decided on what his wife has to wear and his alleged choice of dresses have been often so provocative that they frequently ignited a firestorm

“She can only imagine the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle he can offer and is now trapped,” the tipster tattled.

A similar report which pointed to Kanye's alleged controlling behaviour said, “Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life," adding, “He films her from every angle before they go out.”

“Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning,” the source continued and pointed out, “Kanye also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks," they spilled to Life & Style.