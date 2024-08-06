Sabrina Carpenter opens up on SKIMS campaign and Taylor Swift friendship

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up on the backlash she received after SKIMS campaign

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed whether she asked her best friend Taylor Swift for permission before she did the SKIMS campaign for Taylor’s archnemesis Kim Kardashian.

In a new interview with Variety, Sabrina said: “Well, Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I’ve ever seen her tackle, she’s done so with grace.”

She stated: “The posts about me having to ‘ask for her permission’ — no. She’s one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.”

Following the Espresso hitmaker’s SKIMS campaign, Swifties took to comments on Instagram, bashing her for collaborating with Kim, with many writing that she should’ve asked Taylor’s permission.

She went on to sing praises of Taylor for mentoring her in her singing career: “It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to — to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet.”

“We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’”