Tori Spelling recalls moment when Dean McDermott announced their separation

The reality TV star felt relief after Dean McDermott announced their split on social media

August 07, 2024

Tori Spelling opened up about the time when her estranged husband Dean McDermott publicly announced their split.

McDermott posted an announcement post to his official Instagram account on June 17, 2023, revealing that he and Spelling had decided to separate their ways.

In the latest episode of the podcast misSPELLING, the 51-year-old actress revealed that McDermott apologized to her for the post and later deleted it.

While recalling the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said, “He was reacting emotionally, and he was still drinking and, you know, he was in that spiral.”

However, Spelling admitted that she felt relieved after seeing the post.

“But I gotta say, when I saw that post — inside, I was like, ‘Oh, thank god.’”

“Because... I don't know if I could have done it. I want to do it. I want it to be strong enough," she explained.

For those unversed, Spelling filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage with McDermott on March 29, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ in the documents as per People magazine.

