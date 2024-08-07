 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner dishes on her secret superhero smoothie for weight loss

Jennifer Garner reveals secret about the superhero smoothie as she acted in Deadpool & Wolverine

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Jennifer Garner spills beans about the superhero smoothie

Jennifer Garner knows what it takes to fuel a superhero as the actress shared her secret of maintaining her shape as a superhero.

The 52-year-old actress took it to Instagram, who portrayed Elektra for the first time in 19 years in Deadpool & Wolverine, and captioned her post by writing, “Elektra Smoothie. A great and filling way for all superheroes - cape wearing or not - to start their day.”

In regards to the clip, the Marvel star was dressed in her Deadpool costume which seemed to be a man-made cave on set which she mixed with a perfect blend of nutrients starting with protein powder and a handful of spinach.

Furthermore, as per People, the ingredients appeared in text on the screen as she continued to mix, but Garner also shared her recipe in the caption. 

It is pertinent to mention that she gave credits to clinical nutritionist, celebrity health coach and best-selling author Kelly LeVeque in the caption of the post for helping her with the special mix.

Additionally, the Daredevil alum showed her process every step of the way, and was sure to warn others before introducing a loud sound by yelling, “Blender!”

By the end of the video, Garner stated, “Have a good day."

It is worth mentioning that according to the publication, this came a day after Garner shared an Instagram video of herself while doing intense workouts in order to step back into the role after a nearly 20 year hiatus. 

Prince Harry warned to be 'grown up man' amid as family member dies video
Prince Harry warned to be 'grown up man' amid as family member dies
Meghan Markle launches ‘side eye' as Prince Harry oversteps video
Meghan Markle launches ‘side eye' as Prince Harry oversteps
Blake Lively sports Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid's clothes in 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively sports Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid's clothes in 'It Ends With Us'
Jennifer Aniston to fuel Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Jennifer Aniston to fuel Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Tori Spelling recalls moment when Dean McDermott announced their separation
Tori Spelling recalls moment when Dean McDermott announced their separation
Prince Harry to return home as Trump wants ‘UK ally?' video
Prince Harry to return home as Trump wants ‘UK ally?'
Prince William ‘shaking head' as Harry gets all ‘without lifting finger' video
Prince William ‘shaking head' as Harry gets all ‘without lifting finger'
Sabrina Carpenter calls 'best best' friend Taylor Swift 'rock star'
Sabrina Carpenter calls 'best best' friend Taylor Swift 'rock star'