Jennifer Garner dishes on her secret superhero smoothie for weight loss

Jennifer Garner spills beans about the superhero smoothie

Jennifer Garner knows what it takes to fuel a superhero as the actress shared her secret of maintaining her shape as a superhero.



The 52-year-old actress took it to Instagram, who portrayed Elektra for the first time in 19 years in Deadpool & Wolverine, and captioned her post by writing, “Elektra Smoothie. A great and filling way for all superheroes - cape wearing or not - to start their day.”

In regards to the clip, the Marvel star was dressed in her Deadpool costume which seemed to be a man-made cave on set which she mixed with a perfect blend of nutrients starting with protein powder and a handful of spinach.

Furthermore, as per People, the ingredients appeared in text on the screen as she continued to mix, but Garner also shared her recipe in the caption.

It is pertinent to mention that she gave credits to clinical nutritionist, celebrity health coach and best-selling author Kelly LeVeque in the caption of the post for helping her with the special mix.

Additionally, the Daredevil alum showed her process every step of the way, and was sure to warn others before introducing a loud sound by yelling, “Blender!”

By the end of the video, Garner stated, “Have a good day."

It is worth mentioning that according to the publication, this came a day after Garner shared an Instagram video of herself while doing intense workouts in order to step back into the role after a nearly 20 year hiatus.