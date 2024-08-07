 
Kit Harington makes big statement on 'House of the Dragon'

Kit Harington opens up about what is his stance on watching ’House of the Dragon’

Web Desk
August 07, 2024

Kit Harington who played Jon Snow was arguably the backbone of Game of Thrones. However, the actor said he doubts he will ever watch its prequel, House of the Dragon.

During an interview with the Associated Press, the British star said, “I just can't watch it," adding, " "I think for me it's just I've spent too long there. And I wish them all the best, and I hope, I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch that show, and I don't think I'll watch 'Game of Thrones' again for a few years."

His comments echo the views he expressed in the past explaining the difficulty of watching the show.

"I just can't do it. It's so weird, it's so weird, it's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, "Do you want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go back to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it," he told Extra TV.

“I loved it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job with it. Really great job, and I think all the acting in it’s superb,” noting, “it’s hard for me to watch because I lived in it for so long”.

“There’s a pain there, you know? So I’m working my way through it slowly,” Kit said.

