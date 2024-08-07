 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched an initiative to fight cyberbullying

By
Web Desk
|

August 07, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to change their approach and focus more on their work than their past struggles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where they introduced their new initiative - The Parents Network - which aims to tackle cyberbullying of children and young people and help victims.

During the interview, a clip from the couple’s explosive Oprah interview in 2021, followed by the Duchess talking about her own experience with cyberbullying when she was a British Princess. Meghan went on to say that she’s "only scratched the surface" of her mental health battle.

Now royal commentator Rupert Bell says that the Sussexes’ have only highlighted their own struggles and made the interview about that, rather than talking about what The Archewell Foundation is doing.

He told TalkTV: "The concept of the interview was for them to promote the work of the Archewell Foundation in helping children in online spaces.”

“At the heart of it, it was a good idea, but you can see it felt like a bit of a puff for Meghan and Harry,” he remarked.

“We should be talking about what Archewell Foundation is doing, which I think is laudable and very relevant. But at the same time, what we've ended up doing is talking about her," he concluded.

Sabrina Carpenters gets candid about 'post-pandemic' growth
Sabrina Carpenters gets candid about 'post-pandemic' growth
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle compared to a spoiled fruit from an orchard
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle compared to a spoiled fruit from an orchard
King Charles changing his tactic in managing Prince Harry
King Charles changing his tactic in managing Prince Harry
Attacks against Kate Middleton reach a new low video
Attacks against Kate Middleton reach a new low
Meghan Markle putting King Charles off of her
Meghan Markle putting King Charles off of her
Jenna Ortega recalls the time when she decided to become an actor
Jenna Ortega recalls the time when she decided to become an actor
Kanye West's ex chief of staff comes out with SHOCKING allegations
Kanye West's ex chief of staff comes out with SHOCKING allegations
Blake Lively 'grateful' for Ryan Reynolds' 'support' at 'It Ends With Us' premiere
Blake Lively 'grateful' for Ryan Reynolds' 'support' at 'It Ends With Us' premiere