Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new interview felt like ‘a puff' for them: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to change their approach and focus more on their work than their past struggles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where they introduced their new initiative - The Parents Network - which aims to tackle cyberbullying of children and young people and help victims.

During the interview, a clip from the couple’s explosive Oprah interview in 2021, followed by the Duchess talking about her own experience with cyberbullying when she was a British Princess. Meghan went on to say that she’s "only scratched the surface" of her mental health battle.

Now royal commentator Rupert Bell says that the Sussexes’ have only highlighted their own struggles and made the interview about that, rather than talking about what The Archewell Foundation is doing.

He told TalkTV: "The concept of the interview was for them to promote the work of the Archewell Foundation in helping children in online spaces.”

“At the heart of it, it was a good idea, but you can see it felt like a bit of a puff for Meghan and Harry,” he remarked.

“We should be talking about what Archewell Foundation is doing, which I think is laudable and very relevant. But at the same time, what we've ended up doing is talking about her," he concluded.