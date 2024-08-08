Kate Middleton cheeky pre-wedding emails to pals revealed

Kate Middleton reportedly sent making emails to her friends days before her engagement to Prince William.



The Princess of Wales, who tied the knot with William in 2011, notified her pals about a moniker change before to-be husband popped the question.

In the emails, the Princess established her friends would call her “Catherine”, rather than “Kate.”

Royal author, Robert Jobson, in his new book about Kate, writes: “It was unclear if she did not like being called ‘Kate’ or whether it was part of a bigger preparation for her formal public role as Prince William’s future wife, but it appears that she had a genuine desire to go by her full name."

He added that the name change “only added to the speculation” that Kate and Williamnare going to exchange rings.

This comes as Prince Harry admitted Kate was asked to change her name from Catherine to Katherine over the orders of King Charles.

Harry writes in his book ‘Spare’: “This was because there were already two Royal cyphers with the letter C in them – and they didn’t want another.

“There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another,” he noted.