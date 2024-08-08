Blake Lively reveals secret behind relationship to Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively just shared the insights of the relationship she had with Ryan Reynolds in the beginning.

Lively and Reynolds, one of America’s sweetheart couples, first met each other on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010 but did not go public with their romance until October 2011.

Even though the social media and public presence of the couple seems pretty fun and laid-back, the Gossip Girl star revealed how Reynolds actually put in efforts to impress her at the start of their dating phase.

Lively, who just attended the premiere of her latest film, It Ends With Us, alongside her partner, told PEOPLE, "When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week."

"But he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said,” she further said and praising her husband with a touch of humor, Lively added, "It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!"