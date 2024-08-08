Taylor Swift reveals security plans for next Eras tour shows after threats

Taylor Swift reveals security plans for next Eras shows after recent threat

Taylor Swift has a change of plans in the light of a threat of an imminent attack in her upcoming concerts.



The Grammy-winning singer had three shows lined up at Vienna's Ernst-Happel-Stadion on August 8, 9, and 10.

However, those concerts have now been cancelled indefinitely after recently encountering the threat.

As per DailyMail, the Austrian Ministry of Interior recently revealed the arrest of the main suspect, 19, in Tenitz, south of Vienna, who was living in his parent's basement, as well as a second person on Wednesday.

The suspects - who allegedly radicalised themselves online - were planning to target Vienna in their attack - with the 19-year-old having a particular focus on Swift's Vienna concert, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf, confirmed.



A bomb squad reportedly found chemical substances after raiding the 19-year-old's home, who was suspected of possessing an explosive device and the substances are now being evaluated to see if they could make a bomb.

The names of the suspects have not been released yet.

While Taylor Swift has managed to dodge the bullet, the star has decided to cancel three shows.



It hasn’t been revealed yet if these concerts will be held at a later date once security has been ramped up.

Swift has her next six concerts in London, starting August 15. Her Eras Tour will then kick off in Canada in November.