Sabrina Carpernter hints about her romantic life ahead of album release

Sabrina Carpenter makes a rare statement about her romantic life during an interview with Variety.



The 25-year-old singer and songwriter clarified fans' speculation who suggested that her upcoming album, Short N’ Sweet might be featuring lyrics inspired by the Saltburn actor.

According to Daily Mail, the Espresso singer shared what it was like to take a starring role in her Please Please Please music video.

In this regards, she thinks that she might have “disappointed” fans who were hoping for a bigger peak into her relationship as she admitted that she tries to “steer clear of topical materials for her lyrics.”

The 31-year-old stated, “It feels easier to write about things that happened in the past, or that haven’t happened yet.”

Furthermore, the Feather hit maker admitted, “My producers tell me I’m beating a dead horse because I’ll write a song three years after I last spoke to the person who inspired the lyric.”

In regards to her 'boyfriend,' Carpenter notably had him star in her music video for Please Please Please, which includes lyrics about a boyfriend who is an actor, as per the publication.

According to the songstress, Barry, “loved the song, he’s obsessed with the lyrics,” and she’s very 'grateful' for that.

While speaking with the outlet, she took a moment to sing Barry's praises in the wake of multiple acclaimed films, and stated, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

It is worth mentioning that earlier this summer, Sabrina and Barry took their relationship to the next level with their red carpet debut at the Met Gala on May 6.