Prince Harry forced to live with Meghan Markle amid marital woes?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly hit a rough patch as they are forced to live together despite marital woes.



Royal expert and author Angela Levin claimed that she sensed tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their joint interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

In a discussion with Dan Wooton, Levin made a shocking claim about the couple, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 for a life in the US.

She said, “I think they are at the stage now where they can’t stand each other. I don’t know how these things are where you have these bouts [of] you can’t stand your partner, and then you love them the next day.”

The expert said things appear not be “working” for the California-based royal couple as they seem “really angry with each other.”

However, they are forced to keep living together as they “can’t really separate because Meghan wouldn’t nearly get as many jobs as she would like if Harry wasn’t there,” Levin claimed.

“Although Harry is not a working royal, he is still a royal, and it’s that name ‘royal’ that keeps her going. And Harry, how will he see his children be anything really.”

Before concluding, Levin said that Harry and Meghan “might not leave each other now, but there is no warmth there, there is anger and spite.”