Meghan Markle is setting the stage for Prince George's stressful future

Experts fear with the age of social media coming to a head, Prince Geroge will be one of the very first monarch’s of England to grow up so close to the social media revelation.



And with this fear looming overhead, many believe the treatment his mother and Meghan Markle faced could be his and the other royal kids’ futures.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced all of this in her piece for News.com.au.

It began with her referencing the way Buckingham Palace has been handling Kate Middleton’s bullying amid cancer.

As of right now, “The Palace’s approach thus far has been to put their hands over their ears and to hum the National Velvet theme tune and to wait for the squall to pass, but is this any sort of longer term strategy?”

“Because it would seem to me that the Meghan and Kate situation represents but a taste of what might lie ahead for both the Sussex and Wales kids,” Ms Elser chimed in to say at this point.

As of right now Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be one of the very first generations of the British Royal Family to grow up among social media and advanced devices.

Hence in the eyes of Ms Elser, “even now, from this vantage point, it seems obvious that the coming years for them, and their parents, as they enter their adolescence will be rife with opportunities for social media to wreak havoc with their lives and to negatively impact their mental and emotional wellbeing.”

After all, if it’s a royal teenager “getting up to the stock standard usual silliness of all teenagers who have sunk two alcopops” the word ‘Recipe for disaster’ wouldn’t even begin to cover it.