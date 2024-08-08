Major update about new 'Star Wars' project

The director of Deadpool & Wolverine Shawn Levy is excited for his Star Wars movie as he opened up about what direction he wants to take the story.



During an interview on Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz, the filmmaker said his aim is to make it innovative and avoid turning into dull for others.

“I’ll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question. Because there’s only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it’s really forced me."

He added, "Because I don’t want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

Further explaining his vision, Shawn said, "I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves."

"And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment, that's Star Wars to me."