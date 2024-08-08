Drake reminisces writing THIS hit song for Serena Williams

Drake just named Serena Williams as one of the inspirations behind one of his hit tracks.

As the 37-year-old rapper launched 100 Gigs, a website full of different archival footage and unreleased songs of the God’s Plan hit-maker, fans of the artists have been constantly viewing his massive content dump.

In a clip, that is being regulated on social media, Drake can be seen sitting in a studio session while talking to his mother, Sandi Garaham, who is off-camera.

As his 2016 collaboration with Rihanna, Too Good, plays, the mother-son duo discussed the track where Garaham stated her understanding of how Drake’s music has been “very light,” adding that the musician does not “heavily into things,” to which Drake disagreed.

"... I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena,” he stated.

"It's funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make. If I'm gonna talk about them, I'll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they'll like," Drake said.

He continued, “I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”