Katie Price calls for 'dignity & protection' in arrest after court absence

Katie Price has appealed for protection as she faces arrest upon her return to the UK.

The model, currently embroiled in a £760,000 tax dispute, is set to be detained at the airport following her overseas trip.

Katie missed a court hearing about her bankruptcies, leading to a warrant for her arrest.

Taking to Instagram Stories she shared her concerns, emphasizing the importance of treating her and her severely disabled son, Harvey, with compassion.

In her statement, she thanked "everyone that has been showing support and compassion to my situation this week with my pending arrest. Despite what has been misreported I am now in route back from filming my documentary."

She continued, "Despite what has been misreported I am now in route back from filming my documentary. I was never just abroad being ignorant to what's going on and I stand by the facts, which is that there has been miscommunications here between a number of people here to do with my bankruptcy."

Harvey suffers from several serious conditions including Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and blindness.

Katie, 46, is worried that the public nature of her arrest could be distressing for her son.

"However now I am returning home from work, and I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary. I do hope of course for my sons sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see," she added.

Despite the serious nature of the arrest warrant, Katie urged for a respectful approach.