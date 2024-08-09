 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie to see Ines De Ramon as Brad Pitt feud continues: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly still entangled after finalizing their divorce

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolie to see Ines De Ramon as Brad Pitt feud continues: Report
Photo: Angelina Jolie to see Ines De Ramon as Brad Pitt feud continues: Report

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Ines De Ramon is reportedly by him whining continuously about former wife Angelina Jolie.

A mole squealed to In Touch Weekly that the jewelry designer is considering taking matters in her own hands because Brad Pitt would not stop mentioning the mother of his six kids Angelina.

The source spilled the beans, “Ines is so sick and tired of hearing Brad complaining about Angelina and being stuck in this ugly divorce loop.”

The insider also stated, “Sure, he’s officially divorced, but he’s just as entangled with Angelina as ever.”

They claimed that Ines is done with the former couple’s drama and “is putting her foot down” to save her relationship with the A-listed actor.

As per this insider, Ines is “saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her. She wants them to be able to start their own life together and doesn’t feel they can do that until this war is settled,”

“That’s why she’s now pushing for a meeting with Angelina so that she can talk to her woman to woman and ask her what it would take to let this go,” they claimed in conclusion.  

Jennifer Lopez 'desperate' for Ben Affleck's attention: Report
Jennifer Lopez 'desperate' for Ben Affleck's attention: Report
Ariana Grande reflects on overcoming emotional weight of early hits
Ariana Grande reflects on overcoming emotional weight of early hits
Prince Harry defies Royal ‘training' in full-time Meghan duties video
Prince Harry defies Royal ‘training' in full-time Meghan duties
Jamie Lee Curtis assists Cate Blanchett during wardrobe malfunction
Jamie Lee Curtis assists Cate Blanchett during wardrobe malfunction
Sofia Vergara 'smitten' with supportive Justin Saliman: Report
Sofia Vergara 'smitten' with supportive Justin Saliman: Report
Cardi B shares 'Freak Accident' that nearly caused pregnancy loss
Cardi B shares 'Freak Accident' that nearly caused pregnancy loss
Casey Affleck reveals Matt Damon keeps turning down his directing requests
Casey Affleck reveals Matt Damon keeps turning down his directing requests
Donald Trump checking American ‘temperature' for ‘tit for tat' war with Harry video
Donald Trump checking American ‘temperature' for ‘tit for tat' war with Harry