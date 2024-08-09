Photo: Angelina Jolie to see Ines De Ramon as Brad Pitt feud continues: Report

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Ines De Ramon is reportedly by him whining continuously about former wife Angelina Jolie.

A mole squealed to In Touch Weekly that the jewelry designer is considering taking matters in her own hands because Brad Pitt would not stop mentioning the mother of his six kids Angelina.

The source spilled the beans, “Ines is so sick and tired of hearing Brad complaining about Angelina and being stuck in this ugly divorce loop.”

The insider also stated, “Sure, he’s officially divorced, but he’s just as entangled with Angelina as ever.”

They claimed that Ines is done with the former couple’s drama and “is putting her foot down” to save her relationship with the A-listed actor.

As per this insider, Ines is “saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her. She wants them to be able to start their own life together and doesn’t feel they can do that until this war is settled,”

“That’s why she’s now pushing for a meeting with Angelina so that she can talk to her woman to woman and ask her what it would take to let this go,” they claimed in conclusion.