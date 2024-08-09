Jamie Lee Curtis assists Cate Blanchett during wardrobe malfunction

Jamie Lee Curtis helped her costar Cate Blanchett after she faced a wardrobe malfunction on a red carpet.



On August 6, during a red-carpet appearance at an event for their new sci-fi film Borderlands, the 85-year-old actress was seen giving a hand to Blanchett.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Blanchett needed some help covering up her wardrobe failure.

Curtis held up her pants as she stood behind her costar, she said, "Nothing is going on! You know what is going on? I got her back.”

Blanchett, who wore a Swedish brand Hodakova top which was made up of 102 antique spoons, her black trouser suffered a minor malfunction as per the outlet.

She complimented Curtis for her quick thinking and for helping her out at this crucial moment.

"On every single movie that Jamie makes, she is the den mother," Blanchett said to the outlet.

During the same event, while speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Curtis chatted about her closeness with Blanchett, which grew further on the set of Borderlands.

“What I didn’t know is we’d become friends,” Curis said to the publisher.

She went on to say, "I had a great experience with her and it’s been lovely to become friends with someone who you’ve admired for such a long time.”

"We’ve had some really intimate moments together and she’s a beautiful person,” Curtis further gushed.