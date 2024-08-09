 
Geo News

Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle ‘invented' her own royal protocols

Prince Harry extends support to Meghna Markle amid defamation

By
Web Desk
|

August 09, 2024

Prince Harry rubbished claims that Meghan Markle broke Royal protocol after her entry in the family.

Speaking in their documentary for Netflix titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ the Duchess of Sussex revealed how her conversations in 2018 around #MeToo created problems with the system.

She said: "I didn't know that that would be taboo to talk about", but explained that, "I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done."

"There's no class [where] some person goes, 'Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat'," Meghan said.

"It doesn't happen. So I needed to learn a lot,” Meghan added in the documentary.

Harry then protected wife, adding Meghan she set new protocols after famously hugging a school girl in Birmingham.

Harry said: "On top of that, with the press, there were a lot of invented protocols.”

