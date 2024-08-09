Prince Harry admits Meghan Markle ‘invented' her own royal protocols

Prince Harry rubbished claims that Meghan Markle broke Royal protocol after her entry in the family.



Speaking in their documentary for Netflix titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ the Duchess of Sussex revealed how her conversations in 2018 around #MeToo created problems with the system.

She said: "I didn't know that that would be taboo to talk about", but explained that, "I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done."

"There's no class [where] some person goes, 'Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don't do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat'," Meghan said.

"It doesn't happen. So I needed to learn a lot,” Meghan added in the documentary.

Harry then protected wife, adding Meghan she set new protocols after famously hugging a school girl in Birmingham.

Harry said: "On top of that, with the press, there were a lot of invented protocols.”