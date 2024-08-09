 
Joey King gets to work on her 'dream project'

Joey King finally gets to portray the character she wanted to play when she was 11

August 09, 2024

Joey King finally works on her ‘dream project’ as she’s starring in the upcoming film, Uglies which details a dystopian world that mandates beauty.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Joey’s fascination with Uglies began with the 2005 book, which she read when she was 11.

In this regard, she stated, “I was like, 'I wanna play Tally Youngblood someday.”

According to the trailer, King is portraying her ‘dream character’ as she said in the teaser, “All my life, I wanted to be Pretty. I thought it would change everything. I hope that's still true."

As reported by the publication, the film was adapted from the 2005 sci-fi novel of the same name by Scott Westerfeld, which is set in a futuristic world where citizens go through cosmetic surgery once they turn 16 to turn “pretty” and join the rest of society.

However, the protagonist Tally, who Joey is portraying, embarks on a journey to save her friend who runs away and fights against the society, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, in addition to Joey King, the movie also stars Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee and Laverne Cox.

It is worth mentioning that the movie hits Netflix on September 13. 

