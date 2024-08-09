 
Cash prizes and more for Arshad Nadeem: What has been promised to Olympic winner?

Karachi mayor announces opening of a sports academy as well in Karachi in the name of javelin thrower

Web Desk
August 09, 2024

Pakistans javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem reacts as he wins the mens javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on August 8, 2024. —AFP
Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem reacts as he wins the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on August 8, 2024. —AFP   

Once a cash-strapped athlete, Arshad Nadeem has not only earned widespread praise but also a fortune. Just hours after he won the gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics, breaking the men's javelin Olympic record, prominent personalities announced that they would reward him generously.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced Rs100 million for Nadeem, saying that by winning the gold medal, Nadeem has given the nation a present on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab annoucned a prize money of Rs50 million for Nadeem, for making the nation proud by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw competition in the Paris Olympics.

The Karachi mayor announced the opening of a sports academy in Karachi in the name of the Pakistani javelin thrower as well. He said, "Arshad Nadeem is a national hero and we are proud of our heroes."

The 40-year drought of a gold medal in Olympics for Pakistan has ended with the javelin thrower’s achievement, despite his long been struggling to get the required facilities, equipment and training demanded by the sport. He broke the Olympic record by throwing javelin 92.97 meters away.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution recommending the government to award the highest civil award to the gold medalist.

Leader of Opposition in NA Omar Ayub said he should be given a grand welcome upon his return to home.

Congratulating Nadeem for winning the gold medal, the Senate on Friday announced to arrange a dinner "in the honour of his making the nation proud". Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar said the great son of the soil would also be awarded with prizes.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to give Rs2 million to him.

Moreover, singer Ali Zafar announced Rs1 million for the athlete for winning gold for Pakistan.

He urged the government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome him like a hero and establish a sports academy in his name. “If our athletes and sportsmen start getting the support they deserve we can win 10 golds a year,” he said.

Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Shaikh announced that Arshad Nadeem will be awarded a gold crown, on the desire expressed by the people of Sukkur.

Additionally, the under-construction new sports stadium in Sukkur will be named after Nadeem to honour his remarkable achievement, he added.

