Reason behind Travis Scott's arrest at luxury hotel revealed

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris Friday morning for a drunken altercation with a guard outside the George V hotel.



According to the statement given by the public prosecutor in the case, the rapper was violent to a guard.

“The police were called to the George V hotel to arrest the rapper for assaulting a security guard. The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard,” the statement read, per the French publication Valeurs.

Per The Mirror, a police source told Paris journalist Peter Allen Scott’s “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned” after he was arrested.

Another source spilled: “The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man – possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

Per FranceInfo radio network, eyewitnesses reported that the rapper was heavily drunk and angry. Further, they claimed that he also refused a breath test.

Before the incident, Travis was seen enjoying the basketball match between Serbia and the United States. The rapper tried to hype up the crowd when team U.S Beat Serbia, as seen in videos on social media.