Meghan Markle can't hurt Kate Middleton anymore: Here's why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are a 'tight and strong unit'

August 09, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cannot hurt Kate Middleton and Prince William following the cancer diagnosis of the Princess of Wales.

This has been claimed by royal expert Jennie Bond while speaking to OK Magazine.

She said the California-based royal couple can’t hurt the future queen and king as Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis has made her “take a look at her life and her priorities.”

The royal expert said, “I’m sure cancer has made Catherine take a look at her life and her priorities. And I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband and her children.”

Jennie went on to claim, “I don’t think she has any room in her head or her heart to worry about the dramas of the past or anything that Harry and Meghan might say or do now… or in the future.”

The royal expert further said Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royals in January 2020, are “irrelevant” to Kate and Prince William.

“William and Catherine are a tight and strong unit. I don’t think they have anything more to fear from Harry and Meghan”, Jennie added.

