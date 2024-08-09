Katy Perry's '143' features two A-list singers' collaboration

Katy Perry's latest album 143, which is set to release in September, features A-listers’ collaborations.



Her upcoming album features star studded collaboration of Kim Petras and 21 Savage.

The 39-year-old singer recently shared the latest single, Lifetimes from her album, which will be released on September 20, 2024.

The Firework singer has joined forces with rapper 21 Savage on the track Gimme Gimme. Meantime, pop star Kim appears on 'Gorgeous'.

143 will be Katy's first album since 2020's Smile, which reached number five on the UK albums chart.



The album includes songs such as Woman's World, Gimme Gimme (ft. 21 Savage), Gorgeous (ft. Kim Petras), I'm His, He's Mine (ft. Doechii), Crush, Lifetimes, All The Love, Nirvana, Artificial (ft. JID), Truth, and Wonder.

While speaking about the song being inspired by her conversations with her three-year-old daughter, Daisy, the singer said “Lifetimes is a song about eternal love."