Sarah Paulson reveals she can’t watch THESE movies

Despite working in horror movies Sarah Paulson cannot dare to watch them.



The 49-year-old actress appeared in an exclusive interview with People magazine ahead of her new supernatural horror film Hold Your Breath and admitted that regardless of her iconic performance in scary movies she cannot watch those movies.

“I'm such a ninny when it comes to horror stuff,” she told the outlet.

Paulson went on to say, “Not to evoke Pedro Pascal, 'cause I feel like my friendship with him … I don't want it to get in the way of my talking about this movie, but he's the person who is always trying to get me to go see scary movies.”

The actress revealed that she did not even watch Toni Collette’s iconic performance in the 2018 film out of fear.

She recalled, “I remember [Pascal] talking about Hereditary and being like, ‘You have to see this movie.’ And I was like, ‘There's no f****** way I am going to see that movie.’ ”

“Everyone I know wants me to go see all the Conjuring movies 'cause I love Vera Farmiga, and it's like… I just can't do it,” Paulson added.

Paulson further pointed out, “I just can't watch the movies. I'm sorry, I love you all. You're all geniuses. I wish I could see it and steal everything that you're doing and pass it off as my own invention, but I just can't do it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hold Your Breath will stream on Hulu on October 3.