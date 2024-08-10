Katie Price reveals new controversial strategy to make money

Katie Price looks forward to cash in on interviews behind bars to run her home.



Friends of the former glamour model recently spilled the beans on her bizarre strategy to make money.

As per the source, Price is intentionally seeking a prison sentence in hopes of more publicity through media interviews and some compelling stories for a new book, The Sun reported.

The reality TV star, 46, is already facing £760,000 bankruptcy court proceedings after recently declaring bankruptcy in March of this year.

Her time inside could also allow her to conduct some useful research for a future TV show, one source added.

For those unversed, Price recently opted for her sixth facelift in Turkey and a £133-a-night five-star hotel stay at a time when she was expected at a court hearing in the UK regarding her £760,000 debt.

As per reports, the mother of five was arrested at Heathrow Airport on her return to the UK at which she asked the authorities to 'allow some dignity and protection' for at least her son's sake as 'this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.'

Price said she was being treated 'like a criminal' and declared the 'unfortunate financial circumstance' did not make her a 'criminal or bad person.'