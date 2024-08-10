‘Freaky Friday’ sequel gets exciting update

The Freaky Friday sequel starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis has finally has an exciting update for fans.



The Deadline reported that the second installment has finally gotten a title called ‘Freakier Friday’.

The title of the movie was announced at D23 on Friday night at Anaheim Convention Center.

During the event, a few behind-the-scenes photos were shown on the screen which included a recreation of the iconic moment where Lohan and Curtis’ mother-daughter duo realize they’re body swapped in the original film.

Lohan, while interacting with the audience at the event, expressed, “It’s more fun, it’s more emotional, and it’s all for you guys.”

She also added that ‘the only reason we are back here doing this because of your love’.

Curtis added, “It feels like picking up where we left off, which is really beautiful.”

Apart from the duo, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Mark Harmon , Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Haley Hudson are all set to return for the sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday.

The upcoming sequel will star Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Jordan E. Cooper as new cast members. Freakier Friday is set to release globally in 2025.