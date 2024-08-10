Katie Price unveils first statement since London arrest

Inside Katie Price's first IG after recent arrest

Katie Price has posted for the first time, after her arrest over skipping a bankruptcy hearing in the court.



The 46-year-old former glamour model was arrested by the police at Heathrow Airport upon her arrival in London and a day later, she was presented at the court.

Now, Katie has resumed her social media activities and recently broke her silence on her arrest.

She reposted a supportive message from Jedward on Instagram which reads: "Everyone please be kind to Katie Price. It’s a delicate situation and she deserves support and love."

"Please be sensitive, she’s a human and mum with a massive heart and deserves respect. Sending strength to her kids and family," the post added.

Katie has been declared bankrupt twice; first in November 2019 and recently in March 2024 an outstanding unpaid tax of £750,000.

Moreover, instead of attending her bankruptcy hearing, she travelled to Turkey for a £10,000 facelift procedure.

As an reaction, she was arrested on Friday as soon as she arrived in London.

A day, later, Katie appeared remotely at a hearing in a specialist bankruptcy court at the Rolls Building. During the hearing, a judge warned her "It is quite a serious matter".

The judge gave her another court date for later this month and warned the model, "You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays.”