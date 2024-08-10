'Mufasa: The dropped Lion King' trailer showcases unseen brotherly bond

Mufasa: The Lion King trailer showcases unseen brotherly bond

Walt Disney Studios has delighted fans of Mufasa: The Lion King as the first official trailer of the film has been released.



A conference for the upcoming film, which is roaring into theaters soon, was held at the D23 fan event in Anaheim, California.

During the event, a new full trailer of the movie was released, showcasing an innocent side of Mufasa and Scar before their brotherhood that later turned into a deadly rivalry ending in the former's tragic death.

The film, which is a prequel to 2019's live-action The Lion King, first released its teaser back in in April, featuring narration from Rafiki and a first look at young Mufasa.

The return of the forth-coming film will also include the actors who voiced the characters in the 2019 installment.

For the movie, Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani will all reprise their roles as Simba, Nala Pumbaa, Timon, and Rafiki respectively.

Moreover, the new cast members include Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Tiffany Boone as Sarabim Kelvin, Harrison Jr. as young Scar, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Lennie James as Obasi, and Blue Ivy Carter will mak her feature film debut as Kiara.

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to release in theaters on December 20.