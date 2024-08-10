Josh Hartnett confesses breaking up with girlfriend to be with Tamsin Egerton

Josh Hartnett met his wife Tamsin Egerton in 2013

Josh Hartnett is looking back at thr first time he met his wife Tamsin Egerton.

In fact, the actor, 46, used a bit of humor when describing their meeting as something like out of a Hollywood movie.

Hartnett is currently promoting his new film Trap, directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Trap is currently in cinemas.

During a chat with Interview, he recalled how his real life romance began, saying, “We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director, it’ll remain nameless.”

Getting candid, he added: “It just got lost in post-production. We were shooting here in London and both had significant others, and both realized that wasn't going to work because we really liked each other.”

“So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date,” he shared.

Some quick googling reveals the duo met on the set of the 2013 romance time travel adventure film The Lovers, which was written and directed by Roland Joffé. The movie landed in financial trouble, per Bomb Report.

And centered on four characters—a British officer in 18th century British India, the Indian woman he falls deeply in love with, and a 21st-century American marine archeologist and his wife.