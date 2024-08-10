Kate Middleton royal comeback seems unlikely as insider shares major claim

Kate Middleton has no planned engagements in her diary for 2024 as she continues her cancer treatment, a source has revealed.



Despite making two public appearances this year, the Princess of Wales will prioritize spending time with her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, a royal insider alluded that it seems highly unlikely that Kate will step out for another public event this year following her appearance at Trooping the Color and Wimbledon men’s final.

However, the report also hinted that while the mother-of-three’s diary remains empty for now, it could change in the future.

"Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health,” the source said. “Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well.”

"That is what we are hearing privately as well—it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity,” they added.

"It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well."

Another Buckingham Palace insider claimed, "There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate.”

They shared that Kate will now focus on her husband Prince William and their kids, especially their youngest, Louis, who is only six now.