'Ishq Hua': First episode of biggest serial of year to air on Geo TV today

New 7th Sky Entertainment drama has been written by Nooran Makhdoom, directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain

Mohammad Nasir
August 10, 2024

A poster of the new drama serial "Ishq Hua". — YouTube/Har Pal Geo

KARACHI: The biggest and new drama serial of the year Ishq Hua of 7th Sky Entertainment will begin on Geo TV from Sunday (today). 

This drama serial is shaking up the world of entertainment with its promotion. The story of the drama is written by Nooran Makhdoom, in which love, action and suspense will be seen. 

The main characters of the serial are Haroon Kadwani and Komal Mir, whom the audience is eagerly waiting to see on screen. The drama is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. Other actors of the serial include Sohail Sameer, Sehar Hashmi, Fazila Qazi and Saleem Meraj. 

Moreover, the OST written by Wajhi Farooqui with his voice and enchanting composition with Tarun has touched the heartstrings of every lover. The producers of the drama are Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. 

Drama Serial Ishq Hua mega episode will be aired from 8:00pm to 10:00pm Sunday only on Geo TV.

