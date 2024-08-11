 
Jared Leto reviews 'Tron' suit: 'Amazing'

Jared Leto opens up about his reaction to his suit in 'Tron: Ares'

August 11, 2024

Jared Leto is all-set to make waves through by playing villain in Tron: Ares but what caught everyone’s eyes was the suit and he is too excited about it.

In a chat with PEOPLE, the Morbius star shared his reaction to the suit after it was unveiled at D23 event on Friday, Aug. 9.

"Putting on the suit was a big deal for me,” he noted. “And they built an amazing suit.”

The Marvel star continued, "I think I probably could have used the suit in the real world in certain circumstances, like wearing a piece of armor head to toe.”

Adding, “It's about 45 pounds, but still flexible. But when you put it on, you feel like a warrior — and Ares, like the name, is indeed a warrior."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jared said he was for a longtime a fan of the sci-franchise explaining, “I mean, I must have seen the first Tron couple dozen times growing [up].”

"I loved — I still love — Tron. It was a pleasure when I was researching and kind of developing the character to visit the first film and the second film multiple times, and that was really fun for me as a kid."

