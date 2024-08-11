 
Geo News

Gwen Stefani getting close to former husband Gavin: Source

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale share a brood of four children

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Photo: Gwen Stefani getting close to former husband Gavin: Source
Photo: Gwen Stefani getting close to former husband Gavin: Source

Gwen Stefani and her former husband Gavin Rossdale are reportedly proud of their son Kingston.

For those unversed, Gwen tied the knot with the British rocker Gavin Rossdale in 2002 after dating him for nearly six years. 

The former couple welcomed four children in their marriage of 13 years before divorcing in 2015.

Spilling the beans on the changing dynamics between the two, an insider privy to Life & Style dished, “Gavin always said he’s never gotten over Gwen.” 

They also added, “Now, their blooming boy Kingston seems to be doing really well and they’re leading the charge to get his career going.”

Speaking of the 18-year-old son’s career success, the source noted, “They’re very proud, it’s beginning to bring them closer again after all these years of awkwardness.”

“Everyone knows Gavin has his problems with Gwen and Blake,” the insider continued and addressed, “It’s not an easy situation because of all the tension lingering among the three of them.”

Wrapping up the chat, they remarked, “But he’s more than happy to let Kingston establish himself and hopes it breaks down some of the awkwardness between him and Gwen.”

Inside Kylie Jenner's 27th birthday with magical dinner party video
Inside Kylie Jenner's 27th birthday with magical dinner party
Alicia Vikander on Michael Fassbender: 'He knows me better'
Alicia Vikander on Michael Fassbender: 'He knows me better'
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori debuts sisters during 'Vultures 2' event
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori debuts sisters during 'Vultures 2' event
Chris Hemsworth gets sweet 41st birthday tribute from wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth gets sweet 41st birthday tribute from wife Elsa Pataky
Katy Perry's strict rules for Orlando Bloom ahead of new album laid bare
Katy Perry's strict rules for Orlando Bloom ahead of new album laid bare
Timothee Chalamet competing 'ruthlessly' against Glen Powell: Source video
Timothee Chalamet competing 'ruthlessly' against Glen Powell: Source
'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight reveals Snoop Dogg's contribution to the show
'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight reveals Snoop Dogg's contribution to the show
Creator fuels the rumours of 'Ted Lasso' return
Creator fuels the rumours of 'Ted Lasso' return