Photo: Gwen Stefani getting close to former husband Gavin: Source

Gwen Stefani and her former husband Gavin Rossdale are reportedly proud of their son Kingston.

For those unversed, Gwen tied the knot with the British rocker Gavin Rossdale in 2002 after dating him for nearly six years.

The former couple welcomed four children in their marriage of 13 years before divorcing in 2015.

Spilling the beans on the changing dynamics between the two, an insider privy to Life & Style dished, “Gavin always said he’s never gotten over Gwen.”

They also added, “Now, their blooming boy Kingston seems to be doing really well and they’re leading the charge to get his career going.”

Speaking of the 18-year-old son’s career success, the source noted, “They’re very proud, it’s beginning to bring them closer again after all these years of awkwardness.”

“Everyone knows Gavin has his problems with Gwen and Blake,” the insider continued and addressed, “It’s not an easy situation because of all the tension lingering among the three of them.”

Wrapping up the chat, they remarked, “But he’s more than happy to let Kingston establish himself and hopes it breaks down some of the awkwardness between him and Gwen.”