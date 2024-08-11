Sabrina Carpenter gets candid about whirlwind romance with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter is embracing her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan wholeheartedly it appears.



The Please Please Please songstress who collaborated with Barry for its music video recently addressed breakup rumours in an interview.

Sabrina not only shut down the rumours but also fangirled about the Saltburn actor, who she's reported to be dating since December 2023.

During an exclusive interview with Variety, the 25-year-old singer explained Barry's thoughts on the track, saying, “he loved the song."

"He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that," she told the outlet.

She also added, "I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Sabrina spilled details about her boyfriend as she went on to talk about astrology and referring to his zodiac sign, she said, “Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister. They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well.”

Barry, too, doesn't hold back from praising his popstar girlfriend.

He has also made appearances at her various shows, including when she opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in Singapore and at Coachella 2024.